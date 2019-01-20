Cleanup Continues After An F2 Tornado Damages Downtown Wetumpka

by Justin Walker

One day after a tornado swept through downtown wetumpka, damaging homes, churches, and businesses, volunteers and crews took the streets to restoring electricity and helping residents pick up the pieces left behind.

Almost 600 residents remained without power Sunday morning.

“We have a significant area in downtown wetumpka that is still out of power as of 12 today. i know there were still blocks that did not have power,” Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett says.

Downed trees littered roadways. Cars were crushed in storm damage. The west side of downtown

Wetumpka paid a heavy price.

“There was a lot of destruction, a lot of property damage, but thank goodness there was no loss of life,” Wetumpka Police Department corporal Sean Blackburn says.

The Elmore County DHR, along with Hands On River Region, had opened a volunteer center for those wishing to help out.

“They’re out doing various jobs. We have chain saw crews, people picking up debris,” Tammy Spencer of Hands On River Region says.

Church members from First Baptist Church did not let the destruction hinder them from holding their own service at The Wetumpka Civic Center Sunday morning.

“The preacher said today what kind of exciting things can come from the devastation that we have. You know, we cant dwell on what was and what has been,” church pianist Marta Traylor says.

Churches and local restaurants have also come together, cooking food for victims and first responders.

Blackburn says its overwhelming to see so many reaching out to help in the time of need.

“We would just want to thank and show our appreciation to each and every agency, volunteer, individual that has come out and helped us and supported us during this time.”

Those interested in volunteering in the clean up efforts can go to the Elmore County DHR between 8 am and 3 pm, where volunteers will be signed up. There, volunteers will be given a wrist band and go through training sessions on safety.

The Central Alabama Community Foundation is helping victims of the Wetumpka severe weather with a tornado relief fund. To make a donation, you can visit cacfinfo.org and click “give today”