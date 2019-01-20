Much Colder Tonight

by Matt Breland

We will be staying much cooler today with highs only reaching the lower 40s. Winds will be out of the Northwest at a breezy 10-15 mph. Skies will stay on the clearer side with little cloud cover for the rest of today or tonight so if you want to bundle up and take a peek at the lunar eclipse occurring then go for it! Best times to view the eclipse will be between 11pm and 1am. A colder air mass will continue to push southward overnight, allowing our overnight lows to approach the upper 20s! So may be a good idea to run your pipes.

Tomorrow for Martin Luther King day, we will still see the sunshine but those colder temperatures will still be prevalent. Highs will only reach the lower 50s and we will see another chilly night. We remain mostly sunny until Wednesday, when another frontal system will approach us delivering a round of rain showers.