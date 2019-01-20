ON THE SCENE: Elmore County Commissioner Describes Tornado Damage

by Alabama News Network Staff

As part of our extensive Live coverage of the Wetumpka tornado, Elmore County Commissioner Troy Stubbs joined news anchor Darryl Hood at the scene of the destruction. That part of Wetumpka is in Stubbs’ district.

Meanwhile, Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis, who was also part of our Live coverage throughout the day and night on Saturday, said, “I appreciate everyone’s prayers. We will come together and rebuild and continue being the best that we can be.”

Everyone throughout the city is thankful that there was no loss of life or serious injuries. The damage included the loss of about 25 homes, plus the historic First Presbyterian Church, which stood just across the Coosa River from downtown and was a local landmark. In addition, First Baptist Church nearby experienced extensive damage.