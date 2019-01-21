Calm Start to Week

by Ryan Stinnett

High pressure is firmly in control of Alabama’s weather for the Dr. King Holiday. It will be chilly, with highs in the lower 50s in most spots, despite generous sunshine. Lows tonight will be around the 30° mark. Tomorrow will feature increasing clouds, windy conditions, and moderating temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY WET, REST OF WEEK: Rain will increase during the day on Wednesday, and rain and storms will push through the state during the afternoon and into the overnight hours Wednesday. Highs will be mild: in the lower to mid 60s. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 50s. Lows by Friday morning will be around freezing again. Friday will be clear and cold with highs only in the mid 40s.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Saturday looks to feature mainly sunny, but cold conditions with highs once again in the mid 40s. As we roll into Sunday, this is where things could get a little interesting. We’ll have a clipper system approaching from the north-northwest, which will bring a chance of showers to the southern half of Central Alabama with the possibility of snow showers for the northern half during the day Sunday we could have snow showers reaching as far south as Auburn, Montgomery, and Demopolis by the time the system exits the region. This is not a forecast, just something to watch as we roll into the weekend. Things can and will change with this system as we head through the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan