Day 2 of Clean Up after Wetumpka Tornado

by Andrew James

The City of Wetumpka is still recovering from an EF-2 tornado touched down Saturday. The hardest hit areas are still closed off to the public as the cleanup efforts are just now getting underway, but today we got a first hand look at the destruction left behind.

Some cleanup crews have been working around the clock and there is still much more work to be done. Deborah Jenkins says her home was badly damaged when a massive tree came crashing down. She was not home at the time, but says her husband was. When he called her, he said he thought he was going to die. She says he made it to their basement just in time.

“We have a basement that opens up to the backyard and so he was down there getting the dog in and he said as soon as he got the dog in and shut the door, bam it hit,” Jenkins explained.

Jenkins says one side of the house is demolished because of the tree, but she says it is truly a blessing that everyone is safe.