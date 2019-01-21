Gov. Kay Ivey Tours Tornado Damage in Wetumpka

by Alabama News Network Staff

Monday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey toured the destruction left behind when an EF-2 tornado hit part of Wetumpka on Saturday afternoon.

“Each one impacts the people of that area in respective ways so. It’s just about as bad as it can get. Except we didn’t have any loss of life and we are so grateful for that. I just take great comfort in knowing that neighbors are helping neighbors in large numbers and you’ve got it so well coordinated that you can be effective and not duplicate,” says Governor Kay Ivey.

The storm destroyed an estimated 25 homes and the historic First Presbyterian Church. Other structures, including First Baptist Church, received extensive damage.

Besides the damage, Ivey also saw hundreds of volunteers and first responders hard at work to clean up debris. She talked with Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis, Elmore County Commissioner Troy Stubbs and other leaders to find out more about their needs in the days to come. She said the state would be there to assist.

“We’ll do what we can once we know what opportunities are available,” says Governor Ivey.