Increasing Clouds Tuesday; Rain Wednesday

by Ben Lang

After an active weekend of weather, we’re back to much more tranquil weather today. Highs only warm into the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. The sky stays clear tonight with temperatures falling to the low 30s by sunrise. Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of our next storm system, but most of the day should be dry. Temperatures look more mild, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain moves in by Wednesday morning with an approaching front. Ahead of the front, temperatures could warm all the way to around 70°. We may also see a few storms, but severe weather is not expected.

The front moves through Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into the 30s. A few showers could linger early on Thursday, but the sky clears by the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Thursday night temperatures fall to around freezing. Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny but cool with highs in the mid 40s. Lows each night could fall into the 20s. Another round of rain arrives Sunday night with yet another frontal boundary. That front drops temperatures below freezing Sunday night, but most of the rain should be gone by that time.

Next week looks like it starts of dry at this time, with highs in the 50s and Monday night lows near freezing.