More Rain Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler

A fairly quiet weather pattern through Tuesday but it’s back to rain and then colder air as we head through the rest of this week. High pressure is overhead now but it will be moving eastward Tuesday. This opens up southeast winds and moisture to return. It’s uneventful with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s Tuesday. The skies cloud up and we have rain in here Wednesday into early Thursday. Temps do make a quick climb into the mid 60s Wednesday but another surge of colder air heads our way Thursday. Daytime highs will only manage upper 40s to lower 50s and morning lows around freezing late week. Your upcoming weekend will be split with sunshine on Saturday but more rain for Sunday. It’s an active weather pattern that seems to remain in place through the remainder of this month.