Wetumpka Schools to Delay Start on Tuesday because of Tornado
Elmore County School Superintendent Richard Dennis has announced that some school start times will be delayed on Tuesday because of the ongoing cleanup after Saturday’s EF-2 tornado.
He says Wetumpka Elementary, Wetumpka Middle and Wetumpka High Schools will delay the start of school until 9:30AM. Breakfast will be served. He says faculty and staff should report to school at 8:00AM.
Wetumpka area schools are expected to be on a regular schedule after Tuesday, Dennis said.
He says this is an effort to assist EMA and city personnel reduce excessive traffic.