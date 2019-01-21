Wetumpka Tornado Coverage Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jan 21, 2019 4:08 PM CST by Alabama News Network Staff We brought you full coverage of the tornado that hit Wetumpka. No lives were lost as a result of the storm. Many viewers sent in videos and pictures of storm damage in the area. Categories: News FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Volunteers Celebrate MLK Day Through Service, Sacr... Day 2 of Clean Up after Wetumpka Tornado Cleanup Continues After An F2 Tornado Damages Down... Mobile Police Officer Shot to Death