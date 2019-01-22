10 MPS Schools Listed on Failing Schools List

by Danielle Wallace

While some MPS schools make it off of the failing schools list from last year, some miss the mark based on achievement. For high school students that entails the ACT and for K-8th grade it is based off the Scantron Performance Series.

“I think it’s never good to let one measurement determine whether you’re successful or not. the comprehensive support schools to include attendance, testing, growth but the failing schools list is only based on one assessment during the year,” says Bernard Mitchell, MPS Chief Academic Officer.

The list includes Chisolm Elementary, Highland Gardens Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Davis Elementary, E.D Nixon Elementary School, Bellingrath Middle School, Southlawn Middle School, Capitol Heights Middle School, Jefferson Davis High School and Lanier high school.

4 schools from last year made it off the list. MPS officials say there is a good reason behind that improvement.

“I think identifying the achievement level, making sure that we’re looking at the actual teaching and learning standards,” says Mitchell.

MPS Board Member Lesa Keith, says while she’s pulling for MPS, she is not fully sold on the report that list only 2 MPS high schools as failing.

“As for the ACT, I don’t see a lot of growth. i don’t doing the math. I think we’re trying to give a positive outlook to our city. i’m all about positive but i’m also looking at the reality of it. I’m teaching students right now. there are a lot of people that are trying to stop that accountability act. i don’t think it needs to be repealed,” says Keith.

As for moving forward, this school year’s motto?

“I believe that mps is moving forward so the results that you see next year will truly different from what you’re seeing currently,” says Mitchell.

4 schools on the list are scheduled to convert into charter schools over the next few years. T

Those schools are: Davis Elementary, E.D. Nixon Elementary, Bellingrath Middle School and Lanier High School. Keith says she sees that as something that is needed for those schools.

Parents do have the option of moving their child from failing school to a non-failing school. MPS officials say they plan to release information next week for parents on how those transfers can be done.

To read the full 2019 Failing Schools list click here.