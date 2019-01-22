(16)Auburn falls on the road; Alabama wins big over (20)Ole Miss

by Darrell Puckett

Jan 16, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrate with his son Steven after the Tigers beat the Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena. Canty scored 26 points in to lead Auburn to a 75-70 victory. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

A big day for SEC basketball on Tuesday evening as two big match-ups for (16)Auburn on the road in South Carolina and Alabama at home against (20)Ole Miss took to the court.

Tigers (13-5, 2-3) struggled from the field in the 80-77 loss in Columbia, S.C. Bryce Harper and Jared Harper both scored 17 points, but with 35 seconds left, Gamecocks hit go-ahead three pointer to take 78-77 lead. Brown unable to get a shot off as time expired as Auburn falls to 2-3 in SEC play. Tigers return to the hardwood on Saturday against (22)Mississippi State on the road.

Alabama, though, was another story. Crimson Tide (12-6, 3-3) took 42-26 lead at halftime and turned it into a 21 point win for their third SEC win. Crimson Tide now 3-3 in conference play. Luverne’s Donta Hall led Alabama in scoring with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Next up, Crimson Tide will take on Baylor on Saturday in SEC/Big 12 Challenge.