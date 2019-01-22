2019 Alabama Failing Schools List Released
The Alabama Dept. of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2019. This list, which is based on test scores and is required by The Alabama Accountability Act, includes 76 schools. That number is essentially the same as last year.
In Montgomery Public Schools, there are 10 schools on the failing list, compared to 11 in 2018 and 10 in 2017. So those numbers are also essentially flat.
The Montgomery Public Schools which are on the 2019 failing list are:
Bellingrath Middle School
Capitol Heights Middle School
Chisholm Elementary School
Davis Elementary School
Highland Gardens Elementary School
Jefferson Davis High School
Johnson Elementary School
Lanier High School
E.D. Nixon Elementary School
Southlawn Middle School
Chisholm Elementary, Highland Gardens Elementary, Johnson Elementary, and Southlawn Middle are all new to the list.
These are the Montgomery Public Schools that were on the 2018 list that are no longer considered failing, based on test scores:
Carver High School
Fews Secondary Acceleration Academy
Highland Avenue Elementary School
Lee High School
Park Crossing High School
Unlike last year, when all non-magnet high schools in Montgomery Public Schools were on the failing schools list, only Jeff Davis and Lanier remain.
Elsewhere, here are other schools in our area that are on the 2019 list:
BULLOCK COUNTY:
South Highlands Middle School
Bullock County High School
DALLAS COUNTY:
Keith Middle-High School
Southside High School
Tipton Durant Middle School
LINDEN CITY SCHOOLS:
George P. Austin Junior High School
LOWNDES COUNTY:
Calhoun High School
Central High School
PERRY COUNTY:
Francis Marion School
Robert C. Hatch High School
SELMA CITY SCHOOLS:
Selma High School
R.B. Hudson Middle School
WILCOX COUNTY:
Wilcox Central High School
Camden School of Arts & Technology
Parents with children in a school listed as failing have the option of moving their children to a non-failing school either inside or outside their district in an effort to improve their education, or even to private school.
Read the complete 2019 Failing Schools List