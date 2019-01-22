2019 Alabama Failing Schools List Released

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Dept. of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2019. This list, which is based on test scores and is required by The Alabama Accountability Act, includes 76 schools. That number is essentially the same as last year.

In Montgomery Public Schools, there are 10 schools on the failing list, compared to 11 in 2018 and 10 in 2017. So those numbers are also essentially flat.

The Montgomery Public Schools which are on the 2019 failing list are:

Bellingrath Middle School

Capitol Heights Middle School

Chisholm Elementary School

Davis Elementary School

Highland Gardens Elementary School

Jefferson Davis High School

Johnson Elementary School

Lanier High School

E.D. Nixon Elementary School

Southlawn Middle School

Chisholm Elementary, Highland Gardens Elementary, Johnson Elementary, and Southlawn Middle are all new to the list.

These are the Montgomery Public Schools that were on the 2018 list that are no longer considered failing, based on test scores:

Carver High School

Fews Secondary Acceleration Academy

Highland Avenue Elementary School

Lee High School

Park Crossing High School

Unlike last year, when all non-magnet high schools in Montgomery Public Schools were on the failing schools list, only Jeff Davis and Lanier remain.

Elsewhere, here are other schools in our area that are on the 2019 list:

BULLOCK COUNTY:

South Highlands Middle School

Bullock County High School

DALLAS COUNTY:

Keith Middle-High School

Southside High School

Tipton Durant Middle School

LINDEN CITY SCHOOLS:

George P. Austin Junior High School

LOWNDES COUNTY:

Calhoun High School

Central High School

PERRY COUNTY:

Francis Marion School

Robert C. Hatch High School

SELMA CITY SCHOOLS:

Selma High School

R.B. Hudson Middle School

WILCOX COUNTY:

Wilcox Central High School

Camden School of Arts & Technology

Parents with children in a school listed as failing have the option of moving their children to a non-failing school either inside or outside their district in an effort to improve their education, or even to private school.

Read the complete 2019 Failing Schools List