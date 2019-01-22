A Rainy Wednesday Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into another rain event and it’s looking like a good soaking. Rainfall potential of 1 to 2 inches is possible Wednesday. We don’t see anything going severe but a rumble of thunder is not out of the question. The clouds and rain clear out and a new surge of cold air spills into the state Thursday. Daytime highs will only manage 40s and overnight lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A mainly sunny and dry weather pattern will remain in play through Saturday but several disturbances head our way Sunday into next week. A few sprinkles or showers will be possible but not expecting anything heavy. Temps in the extended remain at or below average for this time of the year. Looks like lots more winter cold to go !