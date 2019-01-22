Artur Davis Officially Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Montgomery

by A.J Williams

Former Congressman Artur Davis officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Montgomery in a video posted to social media.

Davis, a Montgomery native, finished second in the 2015 Montgomery mayoral race.

Davis served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives for Alabama’s 7th District and has also served as the Executive Director of the state’s civil legal aid program since 2015.

He joins Montgomery County commission chair Elton Dean who announced his candidacy earlier this month.