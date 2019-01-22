Clouds Increase Today, Rain Returns Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

Clouds will increase across the state today and a few light showers are possible late in the day across our western communities, but for the most part, today will be a dry day with seasonal temps. Highs this afternoon will be rising into the mid 50s for most locations in South/Central Alabama.

WET WEDNESDAY: Late tonight and into Wednesday, more widespread rain will move into the state ahead of the next wave in the upper atmosphere. A decent chance we rise into the mid and upper 60s Wednesday afternoon, making it the warmest day of the week, but with the warmer weather we have to talk about wet conditions. Our Wednesday will feature periods of rain and these will continue into Wednesday night, the air will be stable and at this time, there is no threat of severe thunderstorms, but some thunder is expected. Rain amounts look to be on the order of 1-2 inches.

COLDER THURSDAY: On the back side of this midweek system, another shot of colder air moves into the state, and there is a chance the rain could transition to a period of light snow flurries late Wednesday night or early Thursday across northern portions of the state. For Thursday expect a clearing sky and colder temperatures with highs only near 50°.

FRIDAY: A cold front will swing through the state early Friday, and for now the air looks too dry for any meaningful precipitation, but a few flurries will be possible across North Alabama Friday. Friday for the most part will be partly sunny and cold with a high in the mid to upper 40s.

WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER MISCHIEF?: Over the weekend, an “Alberta Clipper” type system will approach from the northwest, and it will have the chance of producing some precipitation across the state. Model solutions are not consistent, and forecast confidence is low at this point. Thermal profiles suggest the air could be cold enough for some light snow over at least the northern quarter of Alabama Saturday night and Sunday morning, but the amount of moisture and the lifting mechanism is very much in question. For now we will mention a chance of light rain very late Saturday night and Sunday morning; we will be much more confident and specific later in the week, especially after we get the mid-week system out of here. Temperatures will remain below average Saturday and Sunday with highs mostly in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great day!

Ryan