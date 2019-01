Golden Apple: Amy Williams

by Matt Breland

This week’s Golden Apple award winner comes from Milbrook Middle School. Amy Williams teaches math and science to 5th graders. She has been teaching for about 11 years and she plans on continuing her career in education for many years to come.

Congratulations Mrs. Williams! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, www.alabamanews.net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.