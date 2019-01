by Alabama News Network Staff

This weeks Golden Apple winner comes from Halcyon Elementary School. Dr. Ronnie Doughty has worked in the education business for a while now, and he continues to push his students towards success.Congratulations Dr. Doughty! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, www.alabamanews.net , click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.