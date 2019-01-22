Increasing Clouds Today; Rain Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was another cold start to the day with morning lows in the 30s and even upper 20s out in Demopolis. Clouds increase throughout the day, and we’ll warm up more than yesterday. High temperatures range from the low 50s north to around 60° south. Some scattered showers are possible overnight, but temperatures stay much more mild thanks to the clouds. Lows hover in the 50s overnight, with breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Rain coverage increases on Wednesday, with bouts of rain likely throughout the day and into Wednesday night. Just about every should see rain at some point during the day. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night turns colder again, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The sky clears quickly on Thursday, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures remain cool through the afternoon, with highs in the low 50s. Thursday night lows fall to around freezing. Friday afternoon should be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Some good news for the weekend- Saturday and Sunday now look dry. We’ll start with a cold Friday night- lows drop to around 30°. Highs on Saturday only reach the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Saturday night lows fall back to around 30°. Sunday afternoon highs warm into the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Looks like we’ll start next week dry on Monday, but another system should give us a chance for rain next Tuesday.