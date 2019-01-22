Selma City School Board Votes to Close Two Schools

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma City Schools is shutting down two schools — and school board officials say — that’s just the beginning.

Cedar Park Elementary School and Byrd First Class Early Learning Center — will both be closing after the school year is over.

School officials say the closings are due to a steady decline in student enrollment over the past few years.

They say the district operates enough facilities to handle about 8000 students — but only has about 3000 students enrolled.

“We’ve got to make moves to downsize our system, to right-size our system,” said Board President Johnny Moss.

“We have declining enrollment and these are just the first two schools that we’re closing this year. We’re going to address the fact we’re probably close another school each year — determined, based off of academic outcome and enrollment.”

Moss says more school closings are coming — but it hasn’t been determined which schools will be closed.