Wetumpka Tornado Response Has Been Phenomenal

by Jerome Jones

The clean up effort has been amazing in Wetumpka. On Saturday an EF-2 Tornado struck in Downtown causing extensive damage to at least 25 structures. First responders and Utility Crews were on the ground Saturday night and have been working non-stop to restore essential services to customers.

Power poles were snapped in half Saturday, and most of the area was without power. Now, only three days later power poles are back up and power has been restored to most of the area. Many streets that were impassable are now accessible.

Utility crews have been working non-stop and community volunteers have been passing out food and water to workers. One resident I talked with says that everyone working on this clean up has been phenomenal, and he is impressed with the response.