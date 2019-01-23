Alabama is 2nd Most Dangerous State for Pedestrians
State has 2nd highest Pedietrian Danger Index Rank in the US. Florida is #1.
And Montgomery is a case in point…with some 20 pedestrian deaths between 2008 and 2017.
The 2019 “Dangerous By Design” report indicates a cluster of those deaths occurred along the South Boulevard near I-65.
That’s near the Greyhound Bus Station on one side of the street and several fast-food restaurants and hotels on the other.
One of the most recent deaths there was a teenage girl who ran into traffic to escape gunfire at a late night party.
The ranking for Birmingham is even higher than Montgomery.