Alabama is 2nd Most Dangerous State for Pedestrians

State has 2nd highest Pedietrian Danger Index Rank in the US. Florida is #1.
Tim Lennox,
Posted:

by Tim Lennox

 

And Montgomery is a case in point…with some 20 pedestrian deaths between 2008 and 2017.

The 2019 “Dangerous By Design” report indicates a cluster of those deaths occurred along the South Boulevard near I-65.

That’s near the Greyhound Bus Station on one side of the street and several fast-food restaurants and hotels on the other.

One of the most recent deaths there was a teenage girl who ran into traffic to escape gunfire at a late night party.

The ranking for Birmingham is even higher than Montgomery.

Categories: Montgomery, News, Statewide
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts

Police Identify Birmingham Officer Shot and Killed
Flu on the Rise in Alabama, Other Southern States
Chiropractor Sentenced to 3-plus years in Fraud Ca...
Montgomery Street Closings Announced for Monday...