DEVOUR to Air Controversial Ad During Super Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sex sells … frozen food dishes?

Kraft Heinz’ frozen-food brand Devour is trying to make waves during its Super Bowl debut with an ad taking a humorous jab at one man’s “frozen food porn addiction.”

Super Bowl ads have long used raunchiness and sex stand out during the Super Bowl, advertising’s biggest stage. But the approach runs the risk of offending the audience.

The stakes are high since a 30-second ad can cost more than a reported $5 million.

Devour says the 60-second version that debuted online Wednesday is “uncensored” and that a toned-down, 30-second version will air during the Super Bowl 53 broadcast Feb. 3.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)