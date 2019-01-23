Hillary Clinton to Attend Jubilee Bridge Crossing

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee is just over a month away and organizers say a former first lady has already committed to come to this year’s event.

Jubilee organizers say former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State — Hillary Rodham Clinton called to confirm her plans to attend Wednesday afternoon.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is known for being one of the largest annual Civil Rights commemoration events in the country.

It features about forty events over a 4-day period — highlighted by the bridge crossing reenactment.

Co-coordinator Faya Rose Toure says she’s excited about the way this year’s Jubilee is shaping up.

“This might be the last that you can come and hear the stories of the people who made this movement possible, so we’re really excited about the Jubilee. We’re encouraging people to support it. Support it with an ad, support it by buying tickets,” she said.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee runs from March 1st through March 4th.