Local Federal Employees Work Without Pay

by Jerome Jones

Willie Preston is the President of the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 4058. AFGE is a union that represents federal prison workers and other federal workers. Willie and his co-workers are considered essential employees. That means they must come to work, even though they are not getting paid.

It was a few days before Christmas the last time Willie or any of his more than 100 coworkers received a pay check and now they are feeling the pressure of the longest government shutdown in history. He says local food banks and volunteers have been stepping in to help, but many families are struggling as they dip into emergency funds and savings accounts to make ends meet.

People affected by the shutdown are now entering their fifth week and third pay period without pay. It is important to know that these workers are not furloughed. Furloughed workers are not required to report to work and do not receive pay, but essential employees must report to work without pay and their are repercussions for those that do not report to work.

Preston says its not fair for federal employees to be held hostage while parties go back and forth and they should think about the American people that are being affected while they cannot find common ground. Preston has a daughter in college, he says that if the shut down is not ended soon he doesn’t know if he will be able to pay for her spring semester.