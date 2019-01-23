Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Etheridge’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jan 23, 2019 10:47 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Etheridge’s Kindergarten class at Pike Road Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts 10 MPS Schools Listed on Failing Schools List Selma City School Board Votes to Close Two Schools Wetumpka Tornado Response Has Been Phenomenal Alabama State University Celebrates the Life of Dr...