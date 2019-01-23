Rain Ends Late Then Turning Colder

by Shane Butler

A strong cold front will move through the state tonight. Moderate to heavy rain advances through here ahead of the frontal boundary. We expect rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and maybe a bit more in spots. The rain moves out later tonight and a surge of colder air spills into the state. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph will usher in the cold air. The cold air may link of with some lingering moisture to produce a flurry or two early Thursday morning. It’s back to sunny and dry weather conditions the rest of the day. Temps will remain below average with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s through the remainder of the workweek. Looks like a quiet weather setup for the upcoming weekend. Skies remain mostly sunny and temps continue cold at night and trending milder during the day.