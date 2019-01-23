Rain Puts A Damper On Tornado Clean Up and Repairs In Wetumpka

by Jalea Brooks

Clean up and repair crews have been working around the clock, since a tornado tore through downtown Wetumpka Saturday afternoon — though rain put a damper on day four of the clean-up.

ALDOT workers, and some Alabama Power crews packed up early Wednesday afternoon. They say they’ll be back at it again Thursday morning, when conditions are dry.

Meanwhile some residents say that the piles of rubble that now line the streets are minor, compared to the wreckage they walked out to last weekend.

“I had a ceiling fan and part of the counter top and just lumber every where in my yard” said Jordan Fogal “some nice people just came by and cleaned up my whole yard…the kindness and the empathy that the people have shown, they’ve come together in a way that you just can’t even imagine”.

The Wetumpka Police Department was out directing traffic at the busy intersection just over the Bibbs Graves Bridge, Wednesday afternoon. The Dept. has had to relocate because of the permanent damage to their building. They are now in City Hall at South Main Street. They are also directing all calls through the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, until their systems are back up and running.

Wetumpka Police Department

408 South Main Street

Wetumpka, Alabama 36092

New Non-Emergency Phone #:

(334) 567-5227