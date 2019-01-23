Rain & Storms, Some Strong, Through This Evening

by Ben Lang

Clouds and rain with some embedded storms are back on the menu today. On the bright side, temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Expect rain and thunderstorms to become more widespread by the mid-afternoon. Some storms could be on the stronger side, with a main risk for damaging straight line winds. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out, but the main severe weather threat for today should remain just to our southwest. Rain totals today range from 1-2″ area-wide. The heavier rain and thunderstorm activity exits east Alabama this evening as the cold front clears the area.

Scattered showers are possible overnight tonight behind the front, but should clear the area early Thursday morning. Sunshine returns quickly Thursday afternoon, but it will be a cool day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures fall to around freezing Thursday night. Friday looks sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s. Friday night looks cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The weekend looks mainly sunny and mild. Highs warm into the 50s to low 60s each day. Saturday and Sunday night look chilly with lows in the 30s.

Highs may be in the 60s next Monday with more sunshine. We could see more rain on Tuesday with another front approaching the area. That sets up a cool Wednesday with highs in the 40s.