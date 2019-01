by Tim Lennox

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – In preparation for the bridge replacement along US-80 over Little Uchee Creek, the Alabama Department of Transportation will temporarily close one lane of US-80 at milepost 208, Monday, January 28, 2019 and Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

The closures will not take place during peak travel hours.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution in work areas and expect delays.