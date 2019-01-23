Wet, Breezy, A Few Strong Storms Possible

by Ryan Stinnett

WET WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain will overspread the state through the day, and we can’t rule out a few strong storms across portions of Southwest and South Alabama where the SPC has issued a “Marginal Risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms today, but the overall severe severe weather threat is low today.

We will see a soaking rain as rainfall totals of one to two inches look likely over the next 24 hours. We should climb into the mid and upper 60s today, which will make today the warmest day of the week.

FLYING FLURRIES: On the back side of this system, another shot of colder air moves into the state, and there is a chance that the exiting rain could transition to a few flurries early Thursday, but once again, no accumulation or impact.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: During the day tomorrow expect a clearing sky and colder temperatures with highs near 50° while lows tomorrow night into Friday morning will be around freezing. Another front swings through the state Friday bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air. Despite a mainly sunny sky Friday, it will be cold with highs in the upper 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a cold morning Saturday with lows in the upper 20s. Saturday will be a sunny day and the afternoon high should be close to 55 degrees. An “Alberta Clipper” type system will swing through the state Sunday, but the last few runs of the models have really dried this system out and show no precipitation. Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds; the high Sunday afternoon will be in the 50s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with a high near 60°s, then another clipper passes through the state Tuesday with some risk of light rain. There could be a few snow flurries Tuesday evening as cold air rushes into the state, but once again this setup suggests no impact/accumulation for now. Much colder air blows in here Wednesday with highs back in the 40s.

Have a great day!

Ryan