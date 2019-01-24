$1,000 Reward Offered for the Identity of the Suspect in Maxwell Air Force Base Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

On January 22, an unknown individual unlawfully gained access to the Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

The unknown subject was confronted by the 42nd Security Forces Squadron at the football field on base at approximately 12:30am. The Airmen attempted to apprehend the subject but were unable to before the person fled the area.

Shots were fired by the suspect, but no injuries were reported.

The incident prompted a lockdown of the base and it was lifted at approximately 3:00am after the base was deemed safe. The incident occurred away from the residential area of the base.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP(7867).

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the identity of the suspect!