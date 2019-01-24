AHSAA Files Motion to Dismiss Maori Davenport Lawsuit

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama High School Athletic Association has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of Charles Henderson High School’s, Maori Davenport. They’ve also requested that Charles Henderson High School and its principal be added as plaintiffs in the case.

The AHSAA reaffirmed their stance that Davenport violated the amateur rule by accepting and cashing a check she received from USA basketball. Davenport says the money was returned as soon as they learned it was in violation.

A circuit judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the AHSAA that has allowed Davenport to play until a hearing is held on February first.

The motion filed can be found here.