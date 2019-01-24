Alabama Goodwill Ambassadors Recognized at Maxwell Air Force Base

by Danielle Wallace

Maxwell Air Force Base is thanking the hundreds of people in the River Region, who make international officers and their families feel at home.

These volunteers serve as sponsors and play a big part in helping international families know what America is all about while they attend different schools at Maxwell.

It’s something Paolo Castelli and Silvia Bruno of Italy are thankful for after Alabama Goodwill Ambassadors welcomed them. Thursday night’s celebration honored those ambassadors.

“From the first day we were here, they welcomed us in their house. We didn’t even house or where to go. It wasn’t ready. They welcomed with all of our boxes and stuff,” says Castelli.

“We’re just happy to help them get the house, get the car, get the apartment, get things settled,” says Goodwill Ambassador Terry Harris.

Maxwell officials say the ambassadors program is all about building partnerships and they are fortunate to do so each year with the help of local volunteers.

“We have had over 12,000 international students since the inception of the program in 1960, having folks from other countries be students here for Air Commander Staff College or Air War College,” says Air Commander and President Lt. General Anthony Cotton.

About 10 percent of the officers go on to become the chief of their country’s air force or higher.

“We’ve had graduates of Air University here in Montgomery for a year that went on to become chief of defense, minister of defense and there’s one president right now that’s a graduate right now of the commander staff college,” says Col. Scott Rizer.

While success is a priority, lasting relationships with Alabama Goodwill sponsors is something Castelli and Bruno are grateful for.

They are a keystone in our experience here in Montgomery, in the Air College and Alabama,” says Castelli.

To learn more on to become an Alabama Goodwill Ambassador click here.