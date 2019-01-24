Butler County Ad Valorem Tax Special Election

by Jerome Jones

Butler County voters are headed to the polls on January 29. The special election is for an Ad Valorem Tax Bill, that would help fund the Butler County School System. The bill proposes a 6 mill tax increase on property taxes.

Butler County currently has a tax rate of 12 mill. A 6 mill increase would raise property taxes to 18 mill. That is close to the state average. If passed the tax increase is estimated to cost the average homeowner in Butler County around $4 per month on property taxes.

The Butler County School System ranks 132 out of 137 school districts in Alabama in terms of local funding support. Butler County School Systems Superintendent Dr. John Strycker says this is the best way to help the underfunded school system.