Carver 9th Grader Killed in Early-Morning Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year old boy.
This shooting happened early this morning in the 1100 block of Hill Street. The victim is 16-year-old, Jaylan Saunders.
Police say they were called to the home on Hill Street around 1 o’clock this morning. This is not far from Western Hills Park. There, they found Saunders shot inside the home. He died at the scene.
Police say this was not a random shooting and that Saunders’ home was specifically targeted.
Saunders was a freshman at Carver High School.
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information has been released.