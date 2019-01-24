Carver 9th Grader Killed in Early-Morning Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year old boy.

This shooting happened early this morning in the 1100 block of Hill Street. The victim is 16-year-old, Jaylan Saunders.

Police say they were called to the home on Hill Street around 1 o’clock this morning. This is not far from Western Hills Park. There, they found Saunders shot inside the home. He died at the scene.

Police say this was not a random shooting and that Saunders’ home was specifically targeted.

Saunders was a freshman at Carver High School.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information has been released.