Carver 9th Grader Killed in Early-Morning Montgomery Shooting

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year old boy.

This shooting happened early this morning in the 1100 block of Hill Street. The victim is 16-year-old, Jaylan Saunders.

Police say they were called to the home on Hill Street around 1 o’clock this morning. This is not far from Western Hills Park. There, they found Saunders shot inside the home. He died at the scene.

Police say this was not a random shooting and that Saunders’ home was specifically targeted.

Saunders was a freshman at Carver High School.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information has been released.

Categories: News

Related Posts

Man Convicted of Human Trafficking Escapes from St...
Why Knowing Everything About Your Insurance Before...
Hillary Clinton to Attend Jubilee Bridge Crossing
Local Federal Employees Work Without Pay