Clear & Colder !

by Shane Butler

High pressure has returned and so has a new surge of colder air. The skies remain clear with the dry air in place. The relaxing wind and the clear sky will allow temps to plunge into the lower 30s overnight. It’s looking sunny but cool for your Friday. After the cold start we should see lower 50s for afternoon high temps. A weak system will make a run at us on Saturday and there’s a chance some moisture may accompany it. We’re thinking maybe a sprinkle or two but not much more than that at this point. Temps will manage upper 50s to lower 60s for highs and lows still hover in the 30s over the weekend. A very brief warmup is in store for the start of the work week. We could see mid 60s Monday afternoon. Another frontal system will swing into the state on Tuesday. This one does initiate a round of precipitation. As the system begins moving out, much colder air spills into the area. Some looks at the model data suggest the cold air and moisture link up. For now, we will watch with interest and keep you posted.