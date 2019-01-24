Man Convicted of Human Trafficking Escapes from State Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections along with state and federal law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Wednesday.

Corey Aris Davis, 30, was reported missing from his cell during a security check at 8 p.m. Prison officials report that Davis was assigned to a work detail inside the prison on Wednesday and was seen by staff and other inmates during the day.

Agents from the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division are at the prison investigating the circumstances that led to the escape. The details of how Davis escaped are pending. The ADOC is working with local and state law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to bring Davis into custody.

Davis was sentenced to life in 2017 for a human trafficking conviction in Lauderdale County. Davis is 5’6″, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. The public should not approach Davis but should contact their local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825 with information that could lead to his recapture.