Much Colder Today

by Ryan Stinnett

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: These two days will be cold and dry with a mix of sun and clouds both days. Highs today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A cold front should pass through in mostly dry fashion tonight. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a cold morning Saturday with lows in the 20s. Saturday will be a sunny day and the afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds; the high Sunday afternoon will be in the 50s as well.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with a high near 60°, but our next Arctic front will bring much colder air Tuesday, along with the chance of some light rain. Temperatures on Tuesday will likely fall into the 40s with a brisk north wind. Wednesday will be cold and dry with a high only around 45 degrees. Wednesday through Friday will be dry and sunny, but cold as highs should be in the 40s.

Have a great day!

Ryan