Regions Bank Foundation Donates $10,000 to Help With Wetumpka Tornado Relief

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 FPC

2/2 Bibb-Graves-Bridge



The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank dedicated to supporting a wide range of community investments, announced a donation of $10,000 to the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF). The donation from Regions Foundation will support immediate and long-term recovery efforts organized by CACF following the EF-2 tornado that destroyed parts of Wetumpka on Jan. 19.

“Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation are committed to serving and supporting our communities during both good times and bad,” said Arthur DuCote, Montgomery Market Executive for Regions Bank. “Wetumpka is a special place in the River Region. We are proud to be a part of this community, and we will stand with our customers and fellow community members throughout the recovery from last weekend’s storms. We believe in the mission and focus of the Central Alabama Community Foundation, and we are proud to support the Foundation’s work on behalf of the people of Wetumpka and Elmore County.”

Regions Foundation’s contribution to CACF’s Wetumpka Tornado Relief Fund will be used to support grants for local nonprofit organizations that are working to meet a variety of disaster-recovery needs. Further, CACF will use funding to deliver financial assistance to individuals and local government entities impacted by the tornado.

“The Central Alabama Community Foundation is grateful to work with the Regions Foundation in support of recovery efforts in Wetumpka. Regions continues to be a vital partner in the community through their commitment to give back,” said Burton Crenshaw, President of the Central Alabama Community Foundation. “The donation from the Regions Foundation will make a valuable difference in the lives of individuals as the community heals.”

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said his city has seen a tremendous response in the days following the storm.

“We would like to thank everyone for the kind generosity and their thoughts and prayers for this community,” Willis said. “The support has been overwhelming. Our needs are many, but we are getting through this because of the people and organizations that are joining forces to help.”