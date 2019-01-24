Study: Some Montgomery-Made Hyundai Models at Risk for Fires.

Some Kia models, made in Georgia, also included.
Tim Lennox,
Posted:
Updated:

by Tim Lennox

“A high number of complaints about certain Hyundai and Kia models bursting into flames has prompted a recall campaign to fix faulty repairs that the affiliated companies say were carried out during previous recalls of 2011-14 Hyundai Sonatas, 2013-14 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports, 2011-14 Kia Optimas, 2012-14 Kia Sorentos and 2011-13 Kia Sportages.”

Highway Loss Data Institute report

 

The report found that some Hyundai and Kia vehicles equipped with four-cylinder engines have double the non-crash fire claim rates than the average of comparable vehicles.

Read The JLDI Study HERE.

Categories: Montgomery, News, Statewide
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

Korean Cars Take Top Three J.D. Power Quality Awar...
Hyundai Investing $388 Million, Adding 50 Jobs to ...
Montgomery-Assembled Hyundai at NY Auto show
Hyundai Issues Recall Over Break-Away Steering Whe...