Study: Some Montgomery-Made Hyundai Models at Risk for Fires.
Some Kia models, made in Georgia, also included.
“A high number of complaints about certain Hyundai and Kia models bursting into flames has prompted a recall campaign to fix faulty repairs that the affiliated companies say were carried out during previous recalls of 2011-14 Hyundai Sonatas, 2013-14 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports, 2011-14 Kia Optimas, 2012-14 Kia Sorentos and 2011-13 Kia Sportages.”
Highway Loss Data Institute report
The report found that some Hyundai and Kia vehicles equipped with four-cylinder engines have double the non-crash fire claim rates than the average of comparable vehicles.
Read The JLDI Study HERE.