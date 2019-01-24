Sunshine And Cool Temperatures To Close Out The Week

by Ben Lang

Looks like there were a few flurries falling from the cloudy sky this morning, but the clouds are now eroding away. It’s noticeably cooler today, and it looks like cooler but mainly dry weather is the trend for the next 8 days. Highs today only reach the mid to upper 40s for most, but there could be a spot or two reaching 50°. Sunshine returns for all locations by this afternoon. A clear sky with subsiding winds results in a cold night tonight- lows fall to around freezing in all of central and south Alabama.

Friday will be cool and sunny with highs near 50°. Friday looks very cold with lows in the upper 20s. The weekend still looks dry with plenty of sunshine and a few fair weather clouds Saturday and Sunday. Both days stay on the cool side with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

The dry weather continues into early next week. Highs could warm into the low 60s. It still looks like we’ll see at least a small chance for rain on Tuesday. Tuesday night lows fall back into the 20s, but all the moisture should be gone by the time temperatures fall below freezing. A front moves through on Tuesday night, and that sets up cool weather for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Highs may only reach the 40s each day, with lows in the 20s.