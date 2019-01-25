A Dry And Mild Weekend Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was another cool and sunny day across central and south Alabama. Highs today warmed into the low to mid 50s. Thanks to the mostly clear sky and light winds overnight, temperatures fall back to around 30° overnight. Saturday’s weather looks similar to today- highs should warm into the mid and upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Saturday night will be cold again, with lows in the low to mid 30s. We could see highs near 60° on Sunday. There may be a few more clouds in the sky, but we should still see a decent bit of sunshine throughout the day.

Next week starts off dry and mild. Monday morning still looks cool, with temperatures starting in the 30s. By the afternoon, high temperatures warm back into the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday looks a bit more interesting. A front brings another round of rain, and there may still be some moisture behind the front itself. The front brings a cold enough shot of air that we *could* see a transition to frozen precipitation. Whether or not we would see any impact from that remains highly questionable, considering temperatures are going to be well above freezing before the front arrives. The amount of remaining moisture behind the front also looks very limited at this point. We’ll keep an eye on it nonetheless.

Wednesday and Thursday should be cooler behind the front. Highs each day only reach the 40s, with lows in the 20s. Models really diverge on Friday and Saturday. The GFS keeps us dry both days, while the Euro brings some rain into the area. Its a tossup, but expect temperatures to stay cool both days with highs near 50 and lows near 30°.