Dallas Co. Deputies Receive Taser Training

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas Co. deputies have a new less-lethal weapon — they can use to subdue an individual.

Deputies underwent taser training Friday afternoon to become certified to carry the weapon.

Deputies learned how to properly handle the taser — along with shooting distances — and after care.

They also learned what it feels like to get zapped with 50,000 volts of electricity.

“It’s important that, in my opinion, that they feel the affects of the taser, said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

“They might not be as quick to pull the taser and just use the taser. They know the consequences of using the taser, know how it actually feels when using the taser. But tasers is just another tool in our tool box to help these officers protect the public and protect themselves.”

Sheriff Granthum says the tasers were bought with funds donated to the sheriff’s office by the city of Valley Grande.