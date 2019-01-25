Gradual Weekend Warming Trend

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be mainly sunny, but temperatures will hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s for most communities across South/Central Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The weekend will begin with a very cold morning early Saturday with temperatures dipping into the 25-30 degree range, this will be our coldest morning this week. Sunshine will be in full supply Saturday and we warm into the low to mid 50s. On Sunday, another clipper system could bring a touch of light rain across far North Alabama, but even there precipitation will be very light and spotty. Most of the state will stay dry Sunday and the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 50s.

MORE COLD AIR NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the lower 60s. As we roll into Tuesday an Arctic cold front will bring the next round of Arctic air into Alabama. Tuesday will be cloudy with some light rain and we could see the rain switch over to light snow as temperatures fall into the 30s on the back side of the system. We are not expecting any impacts, but it is just something to watch for now. Wednesday and Thursday will be cold and dry; highs most likely will be only in the mid 40s over the southern half of Alabama, with lows well down into the 20s.

Have a great day!

Ryan