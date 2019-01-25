Man shot and killed in Montgomery Samantha Williams, Posted: Jan 25, 2019 8:38 PM CST Updated: Jan 25, 2019 8:41 PM CST by Samantha Williams An adult male was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Delray Road at about 5:15 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead on scene. This is under investigation– no arrests made yet. Categories: Montgomery, News FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Wetumpka Community Continues to Rebuild Wetumpka Tornado: Then and Now Dallas Co. Deputies Receive Taser Training Motion Filed Declaring Alabama Memorial Preservati...