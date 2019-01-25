Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Campbell’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Campbell’s Kindergarten class at Pike Road Elementary School.

Categories: The Morning Pledge

Related Posts

Trump to Temporarily Reopen Government, Ending Rec...
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Reverses Course:...
IRS Employees Not Returning to Work
Butler County Ad Valorem Tax Special Election