Wetumpka Community Continues to Rebuild

by Danielle Wallace

“Wetumpka Strong” is the phrase that is holding people of Wetumpka together after they faced last weekend’s devastating E-F2 tornado.

“We’ve had a lot of supplies donated to us, had a lot of people in here with their equipment helping us and so it’s not a fast process. it’s going to be very slow,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis.

Mayor Willis says the biggest problem right now is piles and piles of debris.

“What do we do with it? We’re still trying to work through those issues. we’re stockpiling debris but eventually we’re going to have to move it,” says Willis.

Bluewater Radio Meteorologist Rich Thomas got a first look of the rubble left behind.

“I’ve seen dozens and dozens of pictures and they looked amazing. but to come out here and to see the rubble of the First Presbyterian Church and all this damage around here is pretty amazing,” says Thomas.

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis says it could be awhile before a dollar amount on the tornado damage is tallied.

“We know everyone that has been affected now and we’ll be able to sit down and compile those numbers and see exactly where we are,” says Willis.

As for now, many are glad to see the community rallying together.

“I can already tell talking to the mayor, talking to people around here that Wetumpka is going to come back bigger, better, and stronger than ever,” says Thomas.

“We just need to slow down and take a deep breath, look at this and then find out where we need to be and figure out the direction to go to get there,” says Willis.