8th Annual Veterans Prayer Breakfast

by Jerome Jones

Hundreds of Veterans gathered in Montgomery this morning for a prayer breakfast. Covenant International Ministries provided breakfast for the veterans. The host speaker was Bishop Yvonne Jones.

Organizer Felicia Jackson says this was a vision of Bishop Jones years ago. The event has gotten bigger each year. Jackson says its their way of acknowledging veterans, and letting them know we appreciate what they have done for the country.