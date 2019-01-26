Slight Warm Up, Then Cool Down

by Matt Breland

We will see plenty of the sun for the rest of this weekend. Highs today will stay in the mid 50s, and overnight we will cool back down into the mid 30s with overall calm conditions. Tomorrow we will see more clouds in the sky and temperatures will reach the upper 50s, and tomorrow night expect lows in the mid 30s once more.

We start seeing some changes by Monday. We will be a little warmer in the low 60s for highs and we can expect a mostly sunny afternoon. By Monday night, rain chances will be on the rise. A blast of arctic air will be making its way towards the southeast that will bring much cooler temperatures for the rest of the following week. Rainy conditions will be around Tuesday morning and there is a chance that rain showers on Tuesday could transition into snow for a brief period during the afternoon hours. However, very little to no accumulations are expected.

Otherwise, much colder air will follow behind, bringing temperatures down into the 20s by Wednesday!